Chicago West is North’s latest prank victim

North West may have gotten her mom in trouble with PETA over her TikTok videos, but you can’t stop a girl from doing what she loves! The 10-year-old shares the account @kimandnorth with her mom Kim Kardashian, and she loves sharing videos pranking her siblings. On Tuesday, Chicago, 4, was her latest victim.

©Kim and North





Using a filter that warps faces, North covered Chicago’s eyes before she rubbed her face and made the big reveal. But the 4-year-old looked unbothered and started dancing until North pointed out what was wrong with her face. It’s an adorably harmless prank since Chi handled it well and was laughing along.

North loves pranks, chaotic camera work, voiceovers, and sharing behind-the-scenes looks into her famous family’s life. Sometimes it doesn’t always work out in her mom’s favor. During Christmas people were outraged to see that her dogs were staying in a pen filled with puppy pads, and mountains of food in the garage. They did have a Christmas tree though.

The daughter of Kanye West may have also exposed her mom’s hair secrets. On Christmas Eve, she shared a video of Kim rocking her natural hair, and it’s not as shiny, long, and thick as people think it is.