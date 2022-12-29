Kim Kardashian is open to another marriage and more children in the future

Kim Kardashian is open to all possibilities on her future. In an appearance on the Goop podcast, Kardashian had an honest conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, talking about whether or not she’s consider marrying again and on the possibility of having more children.

While speaking to Paltrow, who plainly asked her if she’d ever get married again, Kardashian confessed that her marriage toYe West was the only one she considered real. “I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real one. The first one, I just don’t know what was happening,” she said. “The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been, and I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was and realized that that was okay.”

When speaking about marriage and her future, she remained hopeful. “And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time — and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well,” she said. “I would want a marriage but I’m so happy to take my time.”

When speaking about having more kids, Kardashian made it clear that she was nearing the end of that stage of her life, even if she still had a “never say never” attitude. “I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation ... and would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision. Whatever is meant to be will be,” she said. ”I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.”