Kylie Jenner and Stormi wear matching gowns for Christmas

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi wore adorable and stunning matching outfits for their family’s Christmas Eve party. Jenner shared the images on her Instagram, where she showed off some of the details of her and her daughter’s look.

©Kylie Jenner



Jenner shared a photo with her daughter by the Christmas tree

The post is made up of two images, one of Jenner and Stormi hugging by the Christmas tree and another of Jenner in front of the mirror. While the two outfits were almost identical, Jenner’s had a slit up the leg that showed off her figure. Stormi’s dress had an adorable princess cut. “I hope everyone had a beautiful blessed christmas,” Jenner captioned the post.

Jenner has been sharing multiple photos over the holiday, including some with Kris Jenner, with the two wearing matching Christmas pajamas. “The christmas queen,” Jenner wrote. “I love you mommy.” The post drew plenty of comments from her followers, including her sisters, who showered their mother with love.

“I love you mommy so so so much,” wrote Khloe Kardashian.

“No one like her…” wrote Kim Kardashian.

©Kylie Jenner



Jennier also shared a photo with her mother, Kris Jenner

Jenner has shared plenty of updates over the course of the holidays, sharing photos and stories alongside her family members.

The day before Christmas, Jenner shared a video of her daughter and her niece Chicago, with the two baking cookies for Santa Claus. The group appeared in their pajamas and looked happy to complete the popular holiday tradition.