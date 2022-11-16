Last night, several of our favorite stylish celebrities, such as Kylie Jenner, Julia Fox, and Lourdes Leon, shined at the opening night of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

These celebs proved to the among the best-dressed guests of the evening. Kylie Jenner and Lourdes Leon wore stunning outfits that honored the iconic French designer.

Scroll below to see the photos of the best looks at the Mugler Exhibition Opening event in New York.