Kylie Jenner gets into the holiday spirit with a very unique outfit: ‘Waiting for Santa’

Kylie Jenner is ready for Christmas! The 25-year-old businesswoman is sharing the holiday spirit with her fans and followers, wearing a very unique outfit. Fans of the reality star praised Kylie for her fashion style, always pushing the boundaries and being playful with her choices.

“Waiting for Santa like,” Kylie wrote, posing in a colorful knit dress and matching balaclava for a post on Instagram. “You keep leveling up !!!!!!!!! baddest” one person wrote, adding “naughty or nice list????” while someone else commented, “Where do you get these ideas?”

Her sister Khloé Kardashian also loved Kylie’s look commenting, “Oh yeah…. Totally.” Some online users even took the time to make some funny comments about her outfit, “This is how my paralysis demon shows up in my dreams,” someone wrote, adding, “That dress is looking like a temperature forecast.”

Kylie recently showed a new makeup look, made by none other than North West. The video was shared on Kim and North’s account, which was captioned “Doing Auntie Kylie’s makeup,” and had a TLC song as background. The video shows Kylie calmly letting the kids do her make up , including foundation, lipstick, eey shadow, and more. The resutls are pretty impressive.

The Kardashians tend to go all out for the holidays, so you can expect plenty of updates in the coming days. This year, the family decided to provide some aid to people in need and pitching in to “Dinner in the Park”’s initiative, organized by the Union Station Homeless Services.