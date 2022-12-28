10 best memes of the year

2022 was a weird year, filled with all sorts of events. It’s been three years post-pandemic and the world still feels off, which might not be great for most things, but is pretty great for memes.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the best memes of the year.

Negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it

There were many memorable releases this year, among them “House of the Dragon”, proving that despite all of the negative criticism thrown at the last season of “Game of Thrones” there are still thousands of people invested in Westeros. The meme that encapsulates this obsession best was the Emma D’arcy and Olivia Cooke’s video talking about their drinks of choice, and the thirst it prompted from followers.

Worry, Darling

have never laid eyes on a video more intentionally destined for memeage pic.twitter.com/JU8rVDniyw — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) September 5, 2022

“Don’t Worry Darling” had all the makings of a memorable post-summer movie, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and serving as Olivia Wilde’s sophomore effort. The film was totally eclipsed by its behind-the-scenes drama, ranging from a feud between Wilde and Pugh to theories of Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

Euphoria

My bookshelf when I come home with new books pic.twitter.com/FzjU5PE4LT — Shyla Watson (@shylawhittney) January 26, 2022

“Euphoria” earned all sorts of acclaim, nabbing nominations for various categories. It also resulted in multiple incredible memes, from Alexa Demie’s violent breakdowns and truth bombs to Sydney Sweeney’s incredible meltdown in the bathroom.