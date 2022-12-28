BEST OF THE YEAR LISTS

10 best memes of the year

The year was filled with funny memes

By Maria Loreto -New York

2022 was a weird year, filled with all sorts of events. It’s been three years post-pandemic and the world still feels off, which might not be great for most things, but is pretty great for memes.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the best memes of the year.

Negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it


There were many memorable releases this year, among them “House of the Dragon”, proving that despite all of the negative criticism thrown at the last season of “Game of Thrones” there are still thousands of people invested in Westeros. The meme that encapsulates this obsession best was the Emma D’arcy and Olivia Cooke’s video talking about their drinks of choice, and the thirst it prompted from followers.

Worry, Darling


“Don’t Worry Darling” had all the makings of a memorable post-summer movie, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and serving as Olivia Wilde’s sophomore effort. The film was totally eclipsed by its behind-the-scenes drama, ranging from a feud between Wilde and Pugh to theories of Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

Euphoria


“Euphoria” earned all sorts of acclaim, nabbing nominations for various categories. It also resulted in multiple incredible memes, from Alexa Demie’s violent breakdowns and truth bombs to Sydney Sweeney’s incredible meltdown in the bathroom.

Usher’s “Watch This”

Usher’s NPR Tiny Desk performance provided us with a refresher of how fun and great his music is. It also gave us the “Watch this” meme, which is amongst the most malleable clips online.

Adam Levine’s sexts


Adam Levine’s sexts were leaked by an alleged ex-girlfriend, with one of these exchanges memorably asking her if she’d be okay with naming his son after her. Of course this weirdness was exploited by the internet. It’s why the internet exists.

The White Lotus changed us


“The White Lotus” provided us with great entertainment and even better memes. “These gays” is a defining moment of the year.

Kamala’s laughs


Kamala Harris was mostly known for her unhinged laughter, with every clip shocking more and more people.

Kim Kardashian asks us to work


Kim Kardashian is one of the richest and most famous people on Earth. When she said that people should work harder, it struck a chord with underpaid Millennials.

Ben Affleck and coffee

Ben Affleck’s adventures with coffee are always incredible, from his love of Dunkin Donuts to the power of love reflected in the fact that he stopped by Starbucks for a drink thanks to JLO.

