10 best memes of the year

2022 was a weird year, filled with all sorts of events. It’s been three years post-pandemic and the world still feels off, which might not be great for most things, but is pretty great for memes.
Scroll down to have a look at some of the best memes of the year.
Negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it
@hbomax I'll take one of each. #houseofthedragon♬ a negroni sbagliato w prosecco l hbo max - hbomax
There were many memorable releases this year, among them “House of the Dragon”, proving that despite all of the negative criticism thrown at the last season of “Game of Thrones” there are still thousands of people invested in Westeros. The meme that encapsulates this obsession best was the Emma D’arcy and Olivia Cooke’s video talking about their drinks of choice, and the thirst it prompted from followers.
Worry, Darling
have never laid eyes on a video more intentionally destined for memeage pic.twitter.com/JU8rVDniyw— Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) September 5, 2022
“Don’t Worry Darling” had all the makings of a memorable post-summer movie, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and serving as Olivia Wilde’s sophomore effort. The film was totally eclipsed by its behind-the-scenes drama, ranging from a feud between Wilde and Pugh to theories of Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.
Euphoria
My bookshelf when I come home with new books pic.twitter.com/FzjU5PE4LT— Shyla Watson (@shylawhittney) January 26, 2022
“Euphoria” earned all sorts of acclaim, nabbing nominations for various categories. It also resulted in multiple incredible memes, from Alexa Demie’s violent breakdowns and truth bombs to Sydney Sweeney’s incredible meltdown in the bathroom.
Usher’s “Watch This”
Me: You can’t use the Usher Tiny Desk for every meme scenario— Thisisnatols (@thisisnatols) July 2, 2022
My RTs: pic.twitter.com/6uAgjtVY7r
Usher’s NPR Tiny Desk performance provided us with a refresher of how fun and great his music is. It also gave us the “Watch this” meme, which is amongst the most malleable clips online.
Adam Levine’s sexts
Me eating all the bread at The Last Supper pic.twitter.com/EeFdjij4sW— K-Pop David Lynch (@firagawalkwthme) September 21, 2022
Adam Levine’s sexts were leaked by an alleged ex-girlfriend, with one of these exchanges memorably asking her if she’d be okay with naming his son after her. Of course this weirdness was exploited by the internet. It’s why the internet exists.
The White Lotus changed us
“Please! These gays…they’re trying to murder me!” is the best line of dialogue on tv this year.#TheWhiteLotuspic.twitter.com/kkXRDTumWp— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 12, 2022
“The White Lotus” provided us with great entertainment and even better memes. “These gays” is a defining moment of the year.
Kamala’s laughs
Kamala Harris laughing two women laughing laugh meme reaction video pic.twitter.com/geBOs2AzPi— meme reaction videos (@memereactionvid) August 18, 2022
Kamala Harris was mostly known for her unhinged laughter, with every clip shocking more and more people.
Kim Kardashian asks us to work
Me trying to get my brain to produce serotonin pic.twitter.com/pWt1hcl9Yx— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) March 9, 2022
Kim Kardashian is one of the richest and most famous people on Earth. When she said that people should work harder, it struck a chord with underpaid Millennials.
Ben Affleck and coffee
Ben Affleck cheats on Dunkin' with Starbucks during coffee run with Jennifer Lopez https://t.co/3pTlFOTwJHpic.twitter.com/PbEimOlZqA— Page Six (@PageSix) December 11, 2022
Ben Affleck’s adventures with coffee are always incredible, from his love of Dunkin Donuts to the power of love reflected in the fact that he stopped by Starbucks for a drink thanks to JLO.