Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lele Pons, and more

Some of the last TikToks of 2022

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s Friday, and it’s been a great week for TikTok. Destress from your week by watching 10 of the best celebrity TikToks below.

1. Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Penelope, 10, and Reign,8, who she shares with Scott Disick, collaborate for one of the funniest Kardashian TikToks of the year.



2. Lele Pons

Lele pons shares a behind the scenes from her viral “Here Comes Santa Claus” video revealing how the magic was done.



3. North West

North West turns mom Kim Kardashian into Kylie Jenner. 


4. Reese Witherspoon 

Reese Witherspoon reads her throwback fall fashion outfits.

@reesewitherspoon

Let's review some looks, shall we ? 🤨 💅🏻

♬ Made You Look - Meghan Trainor

5. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and her best friends Anastasia Karanikolaou get romantic in front of the Christmas tree.

6. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore remembers some of her most epic moments from 2022.


7. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, her mom, and her little sister make a really successful video.

@selenagomez

Three generations on that shi

♬ original sound - E! News

8. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Trejo give back to the community.

@arnoldschnitzel

Here at the Hollenbeck Youth Center with Danny Trejo giving out toys to those in need! Do yourself a favor and give something back this year.

♬ Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy

9. Bad Bunny

Bad bunny aggressively chews gum and promotes his new song “Gato de Nacho” with Ñengo Flow.

@badbunny

MAÑANA A LAS 9:00 PM (hora de PfknR🇵🇷)

♬ original sound - Bad Bunny

10. Lupita N’yongo

Lupita N’yongo and Tenoch Huerta dance to Feliz Navidad.


