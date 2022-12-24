Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lele Pons, and more

It’s Friday, and it’s been a great week for TikTok. Destress from your week by watching 10 of the best celebrity TikToks below.

1. Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Penelope, 10, and Reign,8, who she shares with Scott Disick, collaborate for one of the funniest Kardashian TikToks of the year.

2. Lele Pons

Lele pons shares a behind the scenes from her viral “Here Comes Santa Claus” video revealing how the magic was done.



3. North West

North West turns mom Kim Kardashian into Kylie Jenner.

4. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon reads her throwback fall fashion outfits.