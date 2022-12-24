Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Kylie Jenner, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lele Pons, and more

It’s Friday, and it’s been a great week for TikTok. Destress from your week by watching 10 of the best celebrity TikToks below.
1. Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Penelope, 10, and Reign,8, who she shares with Scott Disick, collaborate for one of the funniest Kardashian TikToks of the year.
2. Lele Pons
Lele pons shares a behind the scenes from her viral “Here Comes Santa Claus” video revealing how the magic was done.
@lelepons
HERE IT IS LOL🤣🤣🤣♬ Here Comes Santa Claus - Gene Autry
3. North West
North West turns mom Kim Kardashian into Kylie Jenner.
4. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon reads her throwback fall fashion outfits.
@reesewitherspoon
Let's review some looks, shall we ? 🤨 💅🏻♬ Made You Look - Meghan Trainor
5. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and her best friends Anastasia Karanikolaou get romantic in front of the Christmas tree.
Pet of the week: Meet Sadie and Rudy, two mischievous puppies always up to something
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Dec 22
New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Bad Bunny, VF7, É Arenas, and more
6. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore remembers some of her most epic moments from 2022.
@drewbarrymore
What a year!! I can’t wait for 2023❤️♬ 2022 season trend x Clocks by Coldplay - CONTENT CREATION TIPS
7. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez, her mom, and her little sister make a really successful video.
@selenagomez
Three generations on that shi♬ original sound - E! News
8. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Trejo give back to the community.
@arnoldschnitzel
Here at the Hollenbeck Youth Center with Danny Trejo giving out toys to those in need! Do yourself a favor and give something back this year.♬ Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy
9. Bad Bunny
Bad bunny aggressively chews gum and promotes his new song “Gato de Nacho” with Ñengo Flow.
@badbunny
MAÑANA A LAS 9:00 PM (hora de PfknR🇵🇷)♬ original sound - Bad Bunny
10. Lupita N’yongo
Lupita N’yongo and Tenoch Huerta dance to Feliz Navidad.
@lupitanyongo Wait for it 😂 Note: No hair was harmed in the making of this moment. #Namor#Nakia#WakandaForever#FelizNavidad#TenochHuerta#Christmas♬ Feliz Navidad - José Feliciano