New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Bad Bunny, VF7, É Arenas, and more

It’s Friday, which means we have a roundup of new music that was released this week. We know you’ll be with friends and family this weekend, so add these songs to your weekend playlist to get the party started.

Ñengo Flow, Bad Bunny - Gato de Noche

Ñengo Flow and Bad Bunny collaborate for “Gato de Noche.” With a classic modern Reggaeton beat and Ñengo’s unique flow, it’s one of the last Latin drops we will see of 2023. It comes with a ridiculous music video featuring Santa Claus.

É Arenas - Arroz Con Pollo

Eduardo Arenas, who is a founding member of Chicano Batman releases another banger under his solo project É Arenas. The funky song “Arroz Con Pollo” is unlike any Latin song in mainstream music, offering a refreshing and fun sound that will have you intrigued.

Oliver Tree - Sunshine

The one and only Oliver Tree is searching for his sunshine with his pop-rock catchy tune “Sunshine.” The funny and unique artist is continuing to make his mark on music, releasing banger after banger.

DJ Snake x Wade - Guddi Riddim (ft. Nooran Sisters)

DJ Snake, Wade and the Nooran Sisters collaborate to release “Guddi Riddim.” The sisters are a devotional Sufi singing duo from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India. Born to a family of Sufi musicians it’s a cross-cultural collaboration that should stand as motivation for DJs looking to expand their diversity.