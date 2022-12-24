New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Bad Bunny, VF7, É Arenas, and more

It’s Friday, which means we have a roundup of new music that was released this week. We know you’ll be with friends and family this weekend, so add these songs to your weekend playlist to get the party started.
Ñengo Flow, Bad Bunny - Gato de Noche
Ñengo Flow and Bad Bunny collaborate for “Gato de Noche.” With a classic modern Reggaeton beat and Ñengo’s unique flow, it’s one of the last Latin drops we will see of 2023. It comes with a ridiculous music video featuring Santa Claus.
É Arenas - Arroz Con Pollo
Eduardo Arenas, who is a founding member of Chicano Batman releases another banger under his solo project É Arenas. The funky song “Arroz Con Pollo” is unlike any Latin song in mainstream music, offering a refreshing and fun sound that will have you intrigued.
Oliver Tree - Sunshine
The one and only Oliver Tree is searching for his sunshine with his pop-rock catchy tune “Sunshine.” The funny and unique artist is continuing to make his mark on music, releasing banger after banger.
DJ Snake x Wade - Guddi Riddim (ft. Nooran Sisters)
DJ Snake, Wade and the Nooran Sisters collaborate to release “Guddi Riddim.” The sisters are a devotional Sufi singing duo from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India. Born to a family of Sufi musicians it’s a cross-cultural collaboration that should stand as motivation for DJs looking to expand their diversity.
Chucky73 x Dilon Baby - Palma
Chuckie 73 and Dylan Baby release “Palma.” With Afro-Latin beats and influences it’s an undeniable dance track that will have you ready to move your feet and shake your waist.
Weezer - Dark Enough to See the Stars
Weezer releases “Dark Enough to See the Stars.” With hints of an existential crisis, It has somewhat of a Christmas vibe with lyrics that will have you feeling angsty, yet cheery.
Yandel, Feid - Yandel 150
Yandel and Feid release “Yandel 150.” With a modern Reggaeton beat, no one can escape it has tropical vibes that add a unique layer to the song.
VF7 - Light Zone
Vf7 releases “Light Zone.” The song has a unique blend of genres with reggae and some Reggaeton undertones.
DEKKO - Nojoda
The Colombian singer DEKKO releases “Nojoda.” The pop song has tropical rhythms that bring a unique twist to a lot of Latin music being released right now.
Sophie Holohan - Your New Girlfriend
Sophie Holahan releases “Your New Girlfriend. It’s a beautiful song that will have you thinking about your first love and the impact it had on your life. The young singer’s voice shines as she shows off her impressive range throughout the song.