Kenia Os unveils empowering pop universe with ‘Pink Aura’ album release

Latin GRAMMY nominee Kenia Os is set to mesmerize fans with the release of her highly anticipated album, “Pink Aura,” on April 24th. This 15-song production is not just a collection of tracks; it’s a manifesto of self-confidence, feminine allure, and empowerment designed to accompany listeners on their journey to conquer the world.

Kenia’s third studio album, “Pink Aura,” solidifies her position as a dynamic force in the music industry, captivating audiences worldwide with enchanting pop melodies and empowering messages.

“Pink Aura” promises a captivating musical experience, blending pop elements with a diverse range of themes. Through collaborations with artists such as Álvaro Díaz, Bella Poarch, Ghetto Kids, La Joaqui, Villano Antillano, and Yeri Mua, Kenia Os creates a sonic landscape that is both immersive and electrifying. Each track pulsates with energy, inviting listeners to embrace their individuality and celebrate the power of femininity.

Os’s journey to musical stardom is as inspiring as her music itself. With a career that spans various facets of the entertainment industry, she has emerged as a multifaceted talent with an undeniable presence. Leveraging her massive social media following, Kenia has become one of Mexico’s top rising pop stars, earning accolades such as being named the Most Played Mexican Female Artist for the second consecutive year. GRAMMY.com has recognized her as one of the top 10 female artists leading a Latin Pop revolution, further cementing her status as a trailblazer in the industry.

In addition to her musical achievements, Kenia Os has graced prestigious stages worldwide, including performances at Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Argentina, and Tecate Pa’l Norte.

As Kenia Os continues to conquer hearts and break barriers in the music industry, “Pink Aura” is another proof of her artistic evolution and commitment to empowering her audience.

Kenia Os first Latin Grammy nomination

The Mexican pop sensation ended 2023 on a high note. The talented artist, who has taken the music world by storm with her chart-topping album “K23,” is now receiving her first Latin Grammy nomination for her equally groundbreaking short film, “Universo K23.” The film has been recognized in the prestigious category of Best Long Form Music Video, proving Kenia Os’s artistry and vision.

The nomination announcement left the pop star, known for her humility and genuine passion for her craft, almost speechless. “I don’t think there are words to describe what I feel right now. It’s truly an achievement for me and my entire team to be here,” Kenia Os expressed. “We have dedicated our lives to the project every day with so much love and faith. I feel immense gratitude for being able to end the year with such a prestigious nomination. I feel more motivated than ever. Thank you to everyone who believes in my music.”