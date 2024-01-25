Shakira shoutouts GALE for covering her classic song ‘Inevitable’

Shakira took to social media to express her appreciation for GALE’s rendition of her song “Inevitable.” The song was initially released on Shakira’s 1998 album “¿Dónde Están los Ladrones?” and has since become a fan favorite.

The Colombian singer shared an Instagram Story linking the cover and writing in Spanish: “Thank you, dear Gale, for your friendship and for this beautiful and heartfelt version of the inevitable in your incredible voice!”

Shakira had a fantastic 2023, and although she hasn’t released any new tracks in 2024 yet, it is a great time to revisit her timeless songs, such as “Inevitable.”

GALE’s version of “Inevitable” is part of her latest album, “Lo que no te dije.” The album showcases GALE’s unique blend of pop, Eurodance, punk, grunge, and urban influences.

It’s worth noting that Gale has an impressive track record of collaborations with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Her list of collaborators includes Anitta, Juanes, Christina Aguilera, Pharrell Williams, Cardi B, Lele Pons, Manuel Turizo, David Bisbal, Greeicy, Pablo Alborán, Myke Torres, Wisin, and Yandel, among others.

GALE’s sophomore release as a solo artist

For her 2022 single “‘Problemas”’ - GALE’s sophomore release as a solo artist, which includes an official music video - the artist showcases hypnotizing honesty and lyrics. The slow guitar build and heartstopping thumps mimic the feelings of the familiar toxic relationship that cycles the best ups and the worst downs.

“I wanted to write a song inspired by being in a physical, toxic relationship where most problems are solved in the bedroom. It’s like a vicious cycle: you know it’s not good for you, but you keep coming back for the high and excitement of it. The music video is a perfect representation of it. It’s very stimulating. I’m engaging with different situations and things such as food, renaissance figures, dancing, lights and rock ‘n’ roll,” she said.