Meet singer-songwriter GALE: an international pop artist on the rise

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, GALE is a musical gem and, without a doubt, an international pop artist on the rise! Her compositional works, that include strong female anthems, has led to co-writing songs with renowned talent including: Christina Aguilera, Anitta, Shakira, and Cardi B. She was invited to attend this year’s Billboard Women In Music ceremony, before the release of her first solo single.

In her new single ‘Problemas’ - GALE’s sophomore release as a solo artist, which includes an official music video - the artist showcases hypnotizing honesty and lyrics. The slow guitar build and heartstopping thumps mimic the feelings of the all too familiar toxic relationship that cycles the best ups and the worst downs.

“I wanted to write a song inspired by being in a physical, toxic relationship where most problems are solved in the bedroom. It’s like a vicious cycle: you know it’s not good for you, but you keep coming back for the high and excitement of it. The music video is a perfect representation of it. It’s very stimulating. I’m engaging with different situations and things such as food, renaissance figures, dancing, lights and rock ‘n’ roll.”

In the official music video, GALE sings with conviction, serving up her signature powerful pop melodies with a penetrating gaze, and a sick guitar solo that pays homage to early 2000s pop-punk. She presents unmistakable, empowering, and rebellious vocals, alongside an unexpected yet powerful rap bridge that sees her Puerto Rican roots take over.

WATCH GALE’s official video ‘Problemas’

Her previous release, ‘Inmadura’, was just as explosive, fun and brutally honest, a self-aware break-up anthem that reminds listeners to accept and embrace emotions after a relationship ends. GALE’s relatable lyrics showcase real life experiences - the love, the lust, the crush and the heartbreak, including the sometimes immaturity that follows it: “Que me digan inmadura, ya sé, va una semana que no llego a la casa, no me lo digas ya sé que estoy borracha”. (Let them call me immature, I know. It’s been a week since I’ve gone home. Don’t tell me, I know I’m drunk.)

WATCH GALE’s ‘Inmadura’