New Music Friday: Kenia OS, Reyna Tropical, Prince Royce, Eladio Carrión, and more

Happy Friday! 2024 is proving to be an incredible year for new music. Last week there were some amazing releases, and this week was no different. Your favorite artists and up-and-coming rising stars put their hearts out with new singles for the world to enjoy. Get your weekend started by checking out our weekly round of new music from a variety of genres.



1. Kenia OS, Alvaro Diaz - Bobo

Mexican superstar Kenia OS and the Puerto Rican rising star Alvaro Diaz come together for “Bobo.” The upbeat catchy track comes just in time for the weekend to get the party started.

2. Reyna Tropical - Cartagena

Fabi Reyna of Renya Tropical surprised fans this week by announcing a debut album, Malegría, out March 29, with the single “Cartagena” out now. Reyna Tropical’s co-founding member, Nectali “Sumohair” Diaz, passed away in 2022. While his spirit and talent live on in the album through his beats, it marks the transition from the duo to Reyna’s solo project. “The people and places, the joy, the grief, the process that’s documented in this album are the best memories of my life. Getting to weave the ancestral and physical worlds to bring this body of work to life has been the greatest honor and the most affirming/difficult/intuitive/altering experience of my life,” Reyna wrote on Instagram.

3. Prince Royce - Cosas de la Peda ft. Gabito Ballesteros

Prince Royce collaborates with Mexican ﻿singer Gabito Ballesteros for “Cosas de la Peda.” The track brings a mix of bachata and regional Mexicana for a song that will have you ready to dance.



4. Eladio Carrión - RKO

Rapper Eladio Carrión has released his highly-anticipated album, “Sol María,” showcases his flow and lyrical talent. The 17-song production features collaborations with artists like Milo J, Duki, Rauw Alejandro and Sech. It comes with a fun music video for the track, “RKO” starring wrestling legend Randy Orton and New York Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez.

5. BETWEEN FRIENDS - Pleasure delayer

Between Friends, made up of brother-sister duo Savannah and Brandon Hudson continue to drop new music, this time slowing it down with “Pleasure delayer.” The smooth track put’s a spotlight on Brandon’s vocals as they sing about an uncertain fling.

6. Lara Project - COMME des GARÇONS

Venezuelan-born duo Lara Project releases their new single, “COMME des GARÇONS.” The song blends funky rhythms reminiscent of the ‘70s with futuristic sounds of the ‘80s, taking listeners on an exciting journey. It’s the fourth sneak peek from their album, “Sobrenatural,” showing off their unique sound.

7. La Yegros - Bodas De Plumas

Ethereal and captivating Argentinian artist La Yegros returns with her fourth album “Haz,” due in March. Rooted in South American folklore but embracing global influences, her vibrant blend of traditions and contemporary sounds makes for a unique listening experience. Ahead of its release the queen of “Nu Cumbia” releases “Bodas De Plumas.”

8. IVE 아이브 ‘All Night (Feat. Saweetie)

South Korean girl group IVE collaborate with Saweetie for a musical fusion. The music video amassed over 1 million views in less than 24 hours and is the perfect dance to get your jumps in at the club.

9. Jada Kingdom - Top Tier

Emerging Jamaican artist Jada Kingdom releases, “Top Tier,” showcases her unique and smooth vocals. The singers sound is one of a kind and she is making her mark in reggae music.

10. Luis Fonsi - Santiago

Luis Fonsi releases his first single of 2024, “Santiago.” The Puerto Rican singer reflects on a relationship experiencing emotional distance with a sense of longing to go back to better days.