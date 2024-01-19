What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - January 19

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

“Love on the Spectrum” premieres its second season on January 19. The reality dating series follows various people on the spectrum who are on the look for love, with the producers pairing them with possible prospects as well as providing them with the necessary tools to form romantic relationships.

Train to Busan (Netflix)

“Train to Busan” was released in 2016, and is one of those films that have become synonimous with the stylishness and propulsity of South Korean cinema. The film takes place in a train from Seoul to Busan, while a zombie outbreak develops and the country enters a state of emergency.

Burn After Reading (Prime)

Written and directed by Joel and Ethan Cohen, “Burn After Reading” is one of Brad Pitt’s most memorable performances. It follows two gym workers who find the memoirs of a CIA agent and think they’re classified documents, undergoing a series of escalating misadventures.

Zorro (Prime)

Starring Miguel Bernadeu of “Elite” fame as Diego de la Vega, “Zorro” is a new adaptation of the timeless legend.

Nope (Peacock)

“Nope” is newly available on Peacock. The Jordan Peele directed film is a blend of horror and science fiction, taking some impressive and unexpected turns. It follows two siblings whose ranch in California is stalked by a terrifying U.F.O.

The Woman in the Wall (Showtime)

The six part BBC series is now available on Showtime, following Lorna, a troubled woman, who wakes up to a dead body in her house.

On the Roam (Max)

Lastly, “On the Roam” is available on Max, following Jason Momoa as he travels through the country and meets some of his idols, which include photographers, musicians, craftspeople, and more.