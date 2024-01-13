What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - Jan 12

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

True Detective: Night Country (Max)

After years away and various seasons of decreasing quality, “True Detective” is back on HBO. “True Detective: Night Country” has met incredible acclaim by early reviews, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reiss as two cops taking on a dangerous and mysterious case in Alaska. Read our cover story if you want to learn some more.

Ted (Peacock)

Based on the beloved film of the same name, “Ted” is a TV show that serves as a prequel to the story people know and love. The series trails Ted, a sentient teddy bear, as he lives his life alongside his bet friend John and their family.

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple TV+)

If you want to catch up on your Oscars list, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is now streaming on Apple TV+. The film, directed by Martin Scorsese, tells the true story of the Osage Nation, and how they were killed due to the oil and richness they possessed.

Echo (Disney)

Disney and Marvel’s latest TV show is “Echo,” starring Alaqua Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. The series follows Maya Lopez as she returns home to Oklahoma, all while being pursued by the terrifying Kingpin.

Self-Reliance (Hulu)

“Self-Reliance” stars Jake Johnson as a normal man who gets the chance to win a million dollars. The catch is that he must participate in a reality TV show where assassins from all over the world will try to kill him for 30 days straight.

Role Play (Prime Video)

Starring Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelewo, “Role Play” follows Emma, a woman with the perfect husband and family. She also leads a double life as an assassin for hire.

Criminal Record (Apple TV+)

Lastly, “Criminal Record” is now available on Apple TV+. The British TV series follows two detectives at different points in their careers who must collaborate on an old murder case.