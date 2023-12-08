What to Watch: The 7 best movies of 2023

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. This week’s column is different; as we near the end of the year, we’ve compiled our seven favorite movies of 2023 and how to watch them.

Killers of the Flower Moon (available to rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, and more)

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on the conspiracy behind the 1920’s murders of the Osage Nation, a tribe that were labeled as the richest people on Earth after the oil boom in America. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, two of Scorsese’s most frequent collaborators, and explores topics that he’s well versed in. Still, the film feels as one of his most inventive yet.

Past Lives (available to rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, and more)

“Past Lives” follows Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), two kids who were best friends in South Korea. Decades later, the two reunite online, forming a tight yet confusing relationship. They’re forced to revisit their feelings when Hae Sung stops by New York on a trip, visiting Nora and her American husband.

May December (Netflix)

Starring Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and Charles Melton, “May December” is a riff on Mary Kay Letourneau’s case. The film follows Elizabeth, a Hollywood actress researching her latest film role, the tabloid romance of Gracie and Joe, who met when he she was 36 and he was 13.

Barbie (available to rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, and more)

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” was a cultural phenomenon. The film follows Barbie as she leaves Barbieland and gets an understanding of herself as a person, all the while, Ken wreaks havoc in Barbieland after getting a taste from the real world.

Reality (Max)

“Reality” stars Sydney Sweeney and follows the true story of Reality Winner, the whistleblower who was caught sharing confidentail information with the media. The film is based on her interrogation transcripts, resulting in an experimental project unlike any other.

Priscilla (in theaters)

Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” is very different than “Elvis,” the award winning film released last year. Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, the film tracks Priscilla and Elvis’ decades-long romance through her eyes.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Maragaret (Starz or available to rent)

Lastly, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” stars Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates and Abby Ryder Fortson and trails Margaret, an 11 year old girl who moves to New Jersey and goes through a year of change, all the while anxiously awaiting her period.