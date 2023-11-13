Why Jacob Elordi declined Superman role: ‘That’s too much’

Jacob Elordi has had an incredible year, following the release of the highly anticipated biopic ‘Priscilla’ and his upcoming movie ‘Saltburn.’ And while the Australian actor is portraying some major roles, he is also careful about the roles he chooses to play, as he recently revealed during an interview with GQ.

The 26-year-old Hollywood star revealed that he was asked to audition for ‘Superman: Legacy,’ however he had other things in mind. Jacob shared his thoughts about the iconic role and explained to the publication why he decided to pass on the opportunity.

“Well, they asked me to read for Superman,” he said to GQ. “That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much. That’s too dark for me.” Jacob was also asked if he was interested in starring in a superhero film, to which he said, “Not particularly, no.“

“I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies.” he added, “Never say never!” The coveted role of Superman ended up in the hands of David Corenswet, who will play the superhero alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

©GettyImages



David Corenswet

“I’ve always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!’ And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that,” he concluded.

Further in the interview, Jacob was asked about his experience filming ‘The Kissing Booth.’ “I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies,” he said about the Netflix trilogy that catapulted him into fame. “Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.”