Austin Butler reacts to Kaia Gerber’s ex also playing Elvis

Austin Butler has been winnning awards due to his portrayal of Elvis Pressley and has been celebrating alongside his girlfriend Kaia Gerber. Now, as a new Elvis movie is getting ready to be made, Butler has shared some words of wisdom for Jacob Elordi, who’ll be taking on the role and who also dated Kaia Gerber in the past.

On the Golden Globes red carpet, Butler was asked about his feelings regarding a different actor taking on the role. “Do you have any advice for him?” asked an interviewer for Variety. “I just wish him all the best. We haven’t spoken but I hope he has a great time,” he said.

Jacob Elordi, known for his work in “Euphoria”, will be playing Elvis in a new film called “Priscilla,” trailing the life of Priscilla Pressley and based on the memoir “Elvis & Me,” which details the couple’s tumoultous relationship. The role of Priscilla will be played by Cailee Spaeny.

Adding more fuel to the fire is the fact that Elordi used to date Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler’s now girlfriend. The couple was together for two years and memorably dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Pressley for Halloween.

Gerber and Elordi at The Academy Museum gala

This week, Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama, becoming one of the favorites to win an Academy Award.

"Oh man, all my words are leaving me," said Butler onstage. “I just I'm so grateful right now I'm in this room full of my heroes." Butler talked about some of the figures that helped him deliver his best work as Elvis, including the film’s director, Baz Luhrman."I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported," said Butler. "Baz Luhrmann, I love you.”