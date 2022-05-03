Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler make red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are making their debut as a couple in the most iconic way, walking together on the red carpet of the highly anticipated 2022 Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

The supermodel did not disappoint, wearing a silver metallic gown by Alexander McQueen, looking like an absolute deity and evoking Hollywood glamor with big hair and jewels by Kwiat.

The actor looked elegant wearing in Prada, at one point joined by Priscilla Presley, who recently gave her verdict on the long awaited ‘Elvis’ movie, with Austin playing the music legend.

Dating rumors started in December, following Kaia’s split from Jacob Elordi after one year. The two stars were spotted together walking around Los Angeles. Austin had recently gone through a break up following a 9-year relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens, who also attended the Gala and looked stunning wearing Moschino.

Earlier this year Page Six confirmed with a source close to the couple that the two were in fact “newly dating.”

“Kaia thinks Austin is a sweetheart. They’re having a lot of fun getting to know each other,” the source said, explaining that Kaia’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, are “supportive of the relationship and only want to see Kaia happy.”