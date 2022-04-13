Kaia Gerber is the image of the new Beats by Dr. Dre

Kaia Gerber continues to add accomplishments to her name. The 20-year-old model and actress is now the image of the new Beats by Dr. Dre earbuds, starring in a futuristic campaign where she models different types of Beats Studio Buds.

The ad was shared on Beats’ official account, featuring Gerber wearing an all black outfit and pink earbuds that match her eye shadow. “On Wednesdays, we wear Sunset Pink. Tap to explore our 🆕 colors of Beats Studio Buds,” reads the post’s caption.

Beats by Dr. Dre also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Gerber, as she tried on different outfits and took photographs with the buds. In the clip, she wears the black outfit that was featured in the post above, and two other outfits, including a white one and a silver one, all emphasizing the futuristic bend of the shoot. It appears the new Beats Studio Buds are inspired by retro video games and the digital world, reminiscent of The Matrix and Y2K fashion, something that currently in vogue. The ad also features the collaboration of Eileen Gu, a professional skater, emphasizing on the buds’ ability to be used for a variety of occasions, whether you’re playing sports or are are going on a walk.

Kaia Gerber continues to be one of the most prominent and recognizable models in the industry. While she continues to expand on her modeling work, she’s also interested in developing her acting career. Recently, she signed on to the film “Bottoms,” an independent project written by Rachel Sennott and Emma Seligman, with a lot of buzz attached to it. Gerber has previously starred in the series “American Horror Story” and its spinoff, “American Horror Stories.”