Kaia Gerber gives her dad Rande a haircut

Kaia Gerber is not only an actress and model, she also can give a pretty good haircut. Her dad, Rande Gerber, shared a photo of his daughter giving him a haircut as the two were sitting by the waterfront.

The photo shows Kaia and her dad with their shirts off, with Kaia holding his hair and some scissors as he smiles at the camera and snaps a photo. “Cuts on the dock, sure beats going to the barber,” he captions the post. Kaia was wearing a black bikini top and some matching shorts. Her hair was worn loose and natural, showing off her summer highlights.

The photo quickly racked up loving comments from followers that loved the update. “So sweet,” wrote someone. “Aww she is looking after you, that’s very sweet,” wrote someone else.

Kaia and her dad have a close relationship, with there being previous photos of her cutting his hair. Some years ago, Cindy Crawford shared another snap of the two by the waterfront, with Kaia showing off her haircutting skills.

While Kaia Gerber started off her career modeling, she’s open to trying out new things and pursuing different passions, like acting.

“It’s always been something that made me happy. I wasn’t a sports kid at all, I was all about theatre and singing and acting. Recently, right before the pandemic, I realised that I’d been working so hard on my modeling that I hadn’t been acting as much as I would have liked to. Then the pandemic happened, and I suddenly had two years to study and really get back into it,” she said in an interview with Grazia. She has a few projects lined up in the near future, including the movie “Bottoms,” alongside Rachel Sennott.