Kaia Gerber talks about fashion, beauty advice and makeup trends: ‘Less is more’

Kaia Gerber is sharing some of her fashion inspiration and beauty philosophy, revealing to Byrdie that her two icons are Jane Birkin and Serge Grainsbourg. “I would wear anything that either of them wore at all times,” she admitted.

The model, who explained that she “grew up on the beach” and thinks “less is more” when it comes to beauty advice, says that there is a very specific smell that ties her to her most favorite childhood memories, and involves her mom Cindy Crawford.

“There was a scarf that smelled so much like my mom—it was her scarf. And when she would travel, she’d leave it with me, and I would just hold it and hug it. I now have realized that it was an Hermes scarf, but I had no idea then, it was just soft and smelled like her. Anytime she would leave or I’d be away from my family, I always wanted something that smelled like them.”

She also talked about how she feels about wearing makeup, confessing that she prefers to go for a natural look. “I think like, the more natural for me, the more I feel like myself,” Kaia said, adding that the one advice she can give is “don’t touch your eyebrows,” adding “you’ll regret it later. And, and I’m really glad now that I didn’t.”

“When you get your makeup done when you’re really young, it’s really fun. And it can be really playful, but it also can be like dysphoric because you’re like, this is my face. But it doesn’t feel like my face. I like finding ways to do my makeup, or ways other people do my makeup, that still feels like me,” she explained.