Kaia Gerber and Ayo Edebiri got matching tattoos to celebrate their friendship

Kaia Gerber and Ayo Edebiri are two of the most famous faces in Hollywood at the moment. The pair have been booked and busy in multiple projects, representing a new generation of stars, with Kaia branching out from modeling to acting, and Ayo receiving several accolades during award season for her role in Hulu’s ‘The Bear.’

Kaia recently starred in the Apple TV series ‘Palm Royale,’ attending the red carpet and posing with Ricky Martin and the rest of the cast. Meanwhile, Ayo is now filming the upcoming season of ‘The Bear’ and continues to work on her personal projects.

The pair worked together in the hilarious comedy ‘Bottoms’ and have been friends ever since. Following Ayo’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, Kaia decided to visit her in New York City, and they ended up getting matching tattoos. But they are still keeping details about their new ink under wraps.

“I went to see [Edebiri] on SNL, and she did such a wonderful job. The next day, I thought she would just stay in bed and kind of relax after what I know is a very intense week,” she said to E News during the Palm Royale premiere. “But she was like, ‘We’re getting tattoos,’” Kaia revealed.

2023 ‘Bottoms’ press tour with Kaia Gerber, Ayo Edebiri, Havana Rose, and the rest of the cast.

“It’s pretty fresh,” she said to the publication. Kaia also joked about a fallout in their friendship, explaining that Ayo is upsted about her appearance on SNL 1975, which tells the story of the early days of the popular show.

“She is very upset,” the model and actress joked. “I’m gonna have some reparations to do there.” Ayo is enjoying her success after winning multiple Golden Globes and Emmys during the 2024 award season.