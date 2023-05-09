Robert DeNiro’s rumored girlfriend: Who is Tiffany Chen?

Robert De Niro recently announced he had another child. The 79 year old actor has seven children, breaking the news in a new interview with ET Canada.

De Niro had two children with his ex-wife Diahne Abbott, twin sons with his then girlfriend Toukie Smith, and two kids with his ex-wife Grace Hightower. The mother of his new baby hasn’t been confirmed, although Hollywood Life believes its his last girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. Here’s what you should know about her:

She’s an athlete

©GrosbyGroup



Chen in Buenos Aires

Chen hass been involved in various sports over the course of her life. Per a biography in her father’s website, Chen has practiced ballet, Hula dancing, swimming, and gymnastics. She started figure skating when she was eight and by the time she was 11, she’d won “three gold medals in regional Figure Skating Competitions.”

Chen and De Niro met on the set of “The Intern”

©GrosbyGroup



Chen and De Niro’s daughter in Buenos Aires

It’s believed that the two met on the set of “The Intern,” released in the year 2015. According to her biography, Chen had instructed the film’s actors, having photos alongside De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

The pair have been spotted on vacations together

©GrosbyGroup



Robert De Niro in Buenos Aires

Since 2021, DeNiro and Chen have been spotted on various vacations together, including locations like Spain and France. Earlier this month, the two were spotted in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where DeNiro is shooting a film.

The photo agency GrosbyGroup reports that Chen and DeNiro’s daughter, Helen Grace, walked around the city and stopped by some of its tourist destinations. Later that day, DeNiro was photographed alone at the restaurant “La Cabrera,” where he enjoyed some of the local cuisine.

