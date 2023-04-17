Ana de Armas shares when Robert De Niro visited her dad in Cuba

Ana de Armas celebrated a huge milestone this weekend. The Cuban actress hosted Saturday Night Live and was accompanied by musical guest Karol G, resulting in SNL’s first Latina-fronted show. In her opening monologue, de Armas talked about her surreal experience in Hollywood and how one time Robert De Niro visited her father in Cuba.

De Armas shared that one of the first films she did in America was “Hands of Stone,” alongside Robert De Niro. De Armas revealed that he was incredibly welcoming with her and shared that he’d be traveling to Cuba soon. “He told me, ‘I may be going to Cuba soon. If I do, I’ll say hello to your family,‘” said de Armas. “He even asked me for their phone number.”

Months later, de Armas forgot about the story, until her father called her freaking out. “Robert De Niro just came to visit me at work,” her father told her, leaving her shocked and amazed by the kindness of De Niro.

“I’ve been so fortunate to work with so many supportive actors.”

De Armas has had an incredible year, earning her first Oscar nomination for the film “Blonde.” Her role as Marilyn Monroe was nominated for various prestigious awards, including the Golden Globes.

This month, de Armas will star in “Ghosted,” her new film with Chris Evans. This marks the third time the two have worked together and the first time where they star in a romantic-action comedy.

