Karol G and Ana de Armas appear in first all-Spanish ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo

Ana de Armas and Karol G are making fans feel represented on Saturday Night Live. The pair are set to make their debut on the popular show, with the Cuban/Spanish actress hosting the upcoming episode, and the Colombian singer getting ready to take the stage as a musical guest.

The pair introduced themselves in Spanish during the latest promo of SNL, marking this as the first all-Spanish language preview for the show. They were accompanied by Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernandez, who also showed their bilingual skills.

©Saturday Night Live/Instagram





“Hi, I’m Ana de Armas and I will be hosting SNL this week with musical guest Karol G,” the actress said in Spanish. “And it will be a tremendous night,” Marcello added, confessing that he loves Karol G’s music. “And I am happy to be here,” she responded.

However, Bowen seemed to be struggling with introducing himself in Spanish. “And I am the beach,” he said. “You are the beach?” Marcelo asked. “Yes, I am the beach,” to which Ana confirms, “Bowen is the beach.”

“I feel so represented!!!! gracias ESENEL,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Latino gang!!!! ESENEL EN ESPAÑOL,” adding, “I hear you Bowen. Donde esta la bibliotheca.”

Fans of the two stars are thrilled to see them together on SNL, with many showing their support for Cuba, Colombia, and Latin America. “We Latinos will be with you from the other side of the screen.”