Karol G talks about her break up with Anuel and her fear of marriage

Karol G is opening up about some of the toughest experiences she’s lived through. In a new interview, the Colombian singer talked about her new album “Mañana Será Bonito,” and some of the life experiences that have impacted her music, including her notorious break up with Anuel.

In an interview with El Pais, Karol G opened up about her break up with Anuel, which occurred in early 2021, in the midst of the pandemic. The couple was engaged, with the rupture affecting Karol G, making her doubt herself and her work. “There was a point where I didn’t want anything. Love can make you feel like the happiest person in the world but heartbreak can destroy your life.”

“If you’re not strong enough, heartbreak can confuse you so much that it can make your career, personality and self esteem fall apart. That happened to me.”

Karol G, who was born Carolina Giraldo Navarro, shared that social media make her heartbreak worse. “It was horrible,” she said. “My previous record, ‘KG0516,’ was a huge success and I didn’t want to celebrate it. I didn’t like what I was doing, I didn’t like what I was seeing. I was vulnerable and the cyber attacks from people got worse.”

Despite the tough times, Karol G revealed that making music was a part of the healing process and that she hopes to provide that feeling to her audience. She also revealed that she’s terrified of marriage. “I think I’m also more afraid of marriage than of death,” she said.

“Mañana Será Bonito” has been an incredibly succesful record, becoming the first Spanish-language LP performed by a woman to take the number 1 spot at the Billboard charts. Her song “TQG,” performed alongside Shakira, was also Karol G’s first song to debut in the number one spot on the Billboard global charts.