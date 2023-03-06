Karol G makes history as first woman to score No. 1 on Billboard 200 with all-Spanish album

Karol G is making her mark! The Colombian singer is enjoying the success of her new project ‘Mañana Será Bonito,’ becoming the first woman in history to score No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with an all-Spanish-language album.

The 32-year-old musician has achieved a historic record, debuting at the top of the charts. Previously, only two all-Spanish albums led the list, both by Bad Bunny (‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ in 2022 and El Último Tour del Mundo in 2020).

Karol G continues to reach for the stars, as her latest collaboration with Shakira has been a total success. ‘TQG’ by the two artists reached #1 on global Spotify with over 8.9 million streams.

“There’s no words to describe this moment,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “My first No.1 song worldwide I share it with Shakira, and she knows how honored I feel. TQG. Number 1. Global. Thank you everyone for all the infinite love.”

Karol G continues to show her appreciation after breaking multiple records following the release of ‘Mañana Será Bonito,’ including No. 1 global on Apple music and second biggest debut on YouTube for a female collaboration. “It’s not just about numbers, but these numbers show the incredible love from everyone who received this project, and together we are making history.”

She continued, “It really means the whole world to me. Don’t stop listening, dancing and dedicating it because it has been done with my heart. THANK YOU!!!”