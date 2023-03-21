Karol G to make history at Lollapalooza: Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish and more to perform

Calling all music lovers! The line-up for the highly anticipated Chicago music festival has been released, with a long list of talented artists from different music genres. Lollapalooza will be taking place in Grant Park, featuring 170 bands in nine stages, from Thursday, August 3, to Sunday, August 6.

Some of our favorite artists will be taking the stage during the four days of the festivals, including Karol G, who is enjoying the success of her recent album and collaboration with Shakira, Lana Del Rey, following her incredible Billboard recognition, and Billie Eilish, after recently making her acting debut in horror. Check out the full line-up below!

Attendees can also expect to see model-turned-singer Suki Waterhouse, Jared Leto’s band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and other fan-favorites including Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Sabrina Carpenter, among others.

Karol G will be making history, as she is the first female Latin artist to headline Lollapalooza, following her incredible performance in Coachella last year. The Presale for four-day general admission tickets, VIP, and platinum tickets, begins Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. CT.