Rosalia shows love for Lana Del Rey during emotional speech at Billboard Women in Music

Rosalía showed her appreciation for Lana Del Rey at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music. The singer accepted the Inaugural Producer of the Year Award and took a moment to deliver a heartfelt speech about her journey in the music industry, including the many hours she has spent in the studio perfecting her sound and the ways she has fought to make her voice heard.

It’s no doubt that Rosalía has reached worldwide success, after recently being honored at the Grammys and Latin Grammys, and she also proved that she is very supportive of the rest of the women in the industry.

Rosalía took a moment to send some love to Lana Del Rey, who was there to receive the Visionary Award. “Lana Del Rey I love you,” the singer said at the end of her speech. The pair would later pose for the cameras at the exclusive event, making fans go crazy for their interaction.

Lana shared some sweet words about Rosalía while accepting her award. “To Rose, staggeringly amazing,” the singer said, adding, “Well, well, well deserved on being Woman of the Year.” She also had something to say about Sza, confessing, “from the minute I heard you, I knew I wanted to know you.”

“Lana has raised an entire generation of music lovers and songwriters like me,” Olivia Rodrigo said, welcoming Lana to the stage,“and taught them that there’s beauty in their vulnerability and power in their melancholy.”

Olivia continued, “The first song that I ever heard of Lana’s was “Video Games.” I still consider that song to be probably the best love song of all time. She captures sadness, anger and sensuality in a way only the greatest of songwriters ever could.”

Following the introduction Lana praised Olivia for her success. “I can’t tell you how much it means that someone [Olivia] who wrote ‘Drivers License’ is standing next to me,” she said.

There were more sweet moments throughout the night. Including Kim Petras, who said, “she couldn’t have made it through high school without Lana, Nick Minaj, and Madonna.”