Lana Del Rey promotes her new record with 1 billboard - at her ex’s hometown

Lana Del Rey is gearing up for the release of her new music. In March of this year, she’ll be releasing her new record, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” marking her ninth studio album.
To promote it, Del Rey is trying out something new and petty, adding only one billboard in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the hometown of her ex, Sean Larkin.
Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey for upcoming collaboration: ‘An honor and a privilege’
Bad Bunny and Lana Del Rey have a lot more in common than you think
Del Rey’s strategic billboard location has caused much conversation on social media, where she posted about it on her private account. “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa,” she wrote, adding a skull emoji. In the comments, she took it further, writing, “It’s personal.”
This isn’t the first time that Del Rey has alluded to her ex, dropping her new single on the date of his birthday, December 7th.
lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey pic.twitter.com/JVWD84lLXc— terrence (@honeym0000n) December 19, 2022
Del Rey and Larkin started to date in the year 2019, and was featured heavily on her social media. Their relationship was a controversial one for her fans, since Larkin is a police officer. They broke up the following year.
Fans were quick to share their thoughts on Del Rey’s pettiness, admiring her drive. “The fact that Lana Del Rey only put up a billboard in her ex’s town is the amount of petty I strive for,” someone wrote.
lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey pic.twitter.com/JVWD84lLXc— terrence (@honeym0000n) December 19, 2022
“Lana Del Rey placing the only billboard to promote her album in Tulsa, Oklahoma (her ex’s hometown) is the level of shady I aspire to be. Taylor Swift taught her well,” wrote someone else.
Del Rey’s new record will feature multiple collaborations including, Jon Batiste, Jack Antonoff, Father John Misty, and more. She’s said it’s more aggressive than her previous music. “It’s a very wordy album. So there’s no room for color. It’s almost like I’m typing in my mind,” she said in an interview with W Magazine.