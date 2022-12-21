Lana Del Rey promotes her new record with 1 billboard - at her ex’s hometown

Lana Del Rey is gearing up for the release of her new music. In March of this year, she’ll be releasing her new record, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” marking her ninth studio album.

To promote it, Del Rey is trying out something new and petty, adding only one billboard in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the hometown of her ex, Sean Larkin.

Del Rey at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball

Del Rey’s strategic billboard location has caused much conversation on social media, where she posted about it on her private account. “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa,” she wrote, adding a skull emoji. In the comments, she took it further, writing, “It’s personal.”

This isn’t the first time that Del Rey has alluded to her ex, dropping her new single on the date of his birthday, December 7th.

lana del rey putting up just one billboard for her album in her ex boyfriends city and then posting about it is so lana del rey pic.twitter.com/JVWD84lLXc — terrence (@honeym0000n) December 19, 2022

Del Rey and Larkin started to date in the year 2019, and was featured heavily on her social media. Their relationship was a controversial one for her fans, since Larkin is a police officer. They broke up the following year.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on Del Rey’s pettiness, admiring her drive. “The fact that Lana Del Rey only put up a billboard in her ex’s town is the amount of petty I strive for,” someone wrote.