Shakira and Ed Sheeran to make music together

Shakira’s creative roll is not stopping any time soon. Ed Sheeran just revealed that he’s collaborating with the Colombian artist, writing some songs for her upcoming record, which has yet to have a name or a release date.

Sheeran shared some of his future work in an interview with Rolling Stone, where he discussed plenty of topics, ranging from his music to some of the things in his life that inspired his new record, titled “-” and read as “substract.” Sheeran has a lot of new music piled up, including collaborations with J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Pharrell, and more.

In the case of Shakira, it was revealed that he’d written some songs for her new record, an exciting development for Shakira fans all over the world. Despite the extensive roster of performers that Sheeran will be working with, people on Twitter could barely contain their excitement when they read the name Shakira.

if it’s with shakira, we just have to listen. — 𝕨𝕚𝕝𝕕 𝕒𝕥 𝕙𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕥‎ ♡ (@cotccoutsold) March 21, 2023

Shakira’s new record has been teased since mid last year. Still, it appears like she’s adding more and more songs to it, releasing a string of singles over the past couple of months that have wowed audiences.

While “Music Sessions #53” takes up most of the attention due to its revealing lyrics and multiple Guinness world records, her collaboration with Karol G has also been a huge success. Her new record will likely please new and old fans alike.