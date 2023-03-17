Shakira’s porch witch explained: Why the doll was facing her in-laws’ home

Shakira has had a whirlwind of a year. Following the release of her song with Bizarrap, “Music Sessions #53,” she broken numerous record guinness. She also aired many of the afflictions that had been plaguing her since her break up with Gerard Pique, including his relationship with Clara Chia Marti, and the fact that his parents moved in next door to her.

The week after Shakira released the song, a witch doll was conveniently placed on her porch, with the media making all sorts of speculation on the matter. Now, a Spanish publication has an explanation.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira’s porch witch

The magazine, called Semana, claims that the witch is a reference to Shakira’s nickname, which was coined by Marti and Pique’s mother. The publication claims that the nickname was overheard by Sasha and Milan, Shakira and Pique’s kids, who then shared the story with their mother.

The publication claims Shakira embraced the nickname and placed the doll on her porch, which looks over her in-laws home and yard, granting them a clear view of the creepy witch. The publication adds that when guests are by the pool, the view of the doll is inescapable.

©GettyImages



Shakira at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

“Music Sessions #53” shed a light on the relationship between Shakira and Pique’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, showing that there’s some tension. “You left me with my mother-in-law as my neighbor / The media at my door and in debt with the government,” read the translated lyrics.

Despite the fact that Shakira remains in Spain, it appears like she’s trying her hardest to leave the country as soon as she can. According to the podcast “Mamarazzis,” Shakira has plans to move definitively out of the country by April 1st.