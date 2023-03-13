Shakira praises the sisterhood she’s found following the release of her hit song

Shakira continues to pile on achievements. The singer was joined by Bizarrap on a performance and an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where the audience sang along excitedly to every word.

In conversation with Fallon, Shakira opened up about her past year and how cathartic and important it was for her to make this song and share it with the world.

Bizarrap and Shakira on Fallon

“The thing with this song is that it’s become an anthem for so many women out there,” she said. “I’ve had a very rough year after my separation and writing this song has been so important to me. It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions. After we put out this song, I really felt that I don’t only have fans out there, I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things I’ve been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who’ve had to put up with so much crap the way I have,” she said with a laugh.

The interview lasted for around 10 minutes, with Shakira and Bizarrap discussing the unprecedented success of the song. Shakira shared that the partnership with Bizarrap came out partly because of her son’s influence. Milan told her that she had “to make collaboration with Bizarrap.”

Shakira and Bizarrap’s Music Session #53 has over 63 million plays on YouTube, 5.5 million likes, and thousands of comments. It’s been the fastest song to reach over 100 million views in the first week of its release and Spotify’s most listened song in 24 hours.