Gerard Piqué speaks about Shakira’s hit song for the first time

Gerard Piqué has finally broken his silence regarding Shakira’s record-smashing “Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” In an appearance on the radio show “El món a Rac1,” Piqué spoke with his friend Jordi Basté and talked about the hit song, his children, and the pair’s responsibility as parents.

The newspaper El Pais transcribed parts of the interview. “Obviously, I’ve heard the song. But I don’t want to talk about it because it’s neither here nor there,” said Piqué in Spanish. While he tried to keep his thoughts to himself, he did speak about his children and how both him and Shakira have a responsibility as parents to protect them.

“People have a responsibility, especially those with children, to protect our kids. I don’t want to say anything more about it, because everyone makes good and bad decisions, and I don’t want to talk about the topic anymore. I think in the end what matters most is for my kids to be okay,” he said.

Piqué also talked about his son Milan and his controversial appearance on the first episode of Kings League, Piqué’s competition where he blends soccer with eSports. At the time, Shakira made it clear that she hadn’t given her son permission to appear on the show and appeared upset. “I always want him to do things that make him happy,” explained Piqué. “It wasn’t planned for him to appear on the show but he asked to be on it and I let him. And I’m proud of how he did it. But that’s it, everyone makes the decision they think is best. When you grow older, there’s no manual on how to be a parent.”

Over the course of the interview, Piqué also talked about his career in Barcelona F.C., his retirement, and how he’s happy right now despite the difficulties he’s faced personally and professionally.

In the case of Shakira and their kids Milan and Sasha, they’re all in New York, enjoying some time off. Shakira attended “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she ands Bizarrap performed “Session 53.” The song has been recently recognized with four Guinness world records.