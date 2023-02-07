Gerard Pique’s parents reportedly considered moving away from Shakira

Shakira has been living her best and, at times, loud life at her home in Barcelona, Colombia. But her neighbors, who happen to be her ex Gerard Pique’s parents, are reportedly over it and even considered moving away.

Tensions have been high following the release of “Bzrp Music Sessions #53,” between Shakira, Pique, and his parents, Montserrat Bernabeu and Joan Pique. “You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the Treasury debt,” she sings in Spanish.

Following the release, Shakira reportedly put a life-size witch on her balcony facing her ex- parents in law’s house. Viral videos also showed her seemingly blasting the song.

According to journalist Marc Leirado Millan, his parents considered moving. She has reportedly thrown several parties, including on her birthday February 2, where fans gathered around her home to send her love. At some of these parties, there is not only music but fireworks, per Marca.

While they considered moving, they have reportedly changed their mind and are waiting it out because Shakira is supposed to move to Miami soon. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was supposed to leave on January 3, but because of the health of her father, William Mebarak, she is delaying her trip until June.

Her dad was reportedly scheduled for an operation on Monday, February 6, but it was postponed “for strictly medical reasons” and might happen in the coming weeks, per La Vanguardia. Once his health stabilizes, she will continue her plans of moving to Miami with the sons she shares with Piqué.