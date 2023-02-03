Gerard Piqué celebrates his 36th birthday in Barcelona alongside Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Piqué welcomed his 36th birthday on February 2, the same day Shakira turned 46. And while the Colombian star received a serenade outside her balcony in Barcelona, his ex and the father of her two sons decided to have a low-key car drive with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

The former athlete and the PR student were captured by photographers taking the road to an unknown destination. During the outing, the pair were seen all smiles, wearing casual but trendy looks.

Weeks before, Shakira and Gerard Piqué, reunited to celebrate the birthday of their eldest son Milan. The “Session 53” singer and the retired soccer player reportedly gathered for his 10th birthday. According to the Spanish press, Shakira hosted a party with close friends and family members at her house.

Shakira and Gerard went their separate ways in 2022 after 11 years together. Following the split, the 46-year-old artist returned to music with a volcano-strength force and dropped rocks left and right, including her most recent singles, “Te Felicito” and “Monotonía.”

With over 15 million streams, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” quickly skyrocketed as the top song in Spanish-speaking markets, including Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, and has made it to the top 10 in Switzerland (7), Luxembourg (5), and Malta (6).