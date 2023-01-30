Shakira and Gerard Pique team up to celebrate their son’s birthday

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s split has been one fop the most talked about pop culture moments of the year. Despite the fact that the two announced their break up in 2022, early this year Shakira released a song that sent the world into a spiral, pushing Pique to cement his relationship with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia.

Still, despite the apparent animosity that exists between the two, their kids come first, as they proved over the past weekend.

According to Hola Spain, Gerard Pique was photographed picking up his two kids, Sasha and Milan, as they drove off to celebrate Sasha’s eight birthday. A few hours later, Pique was photographed dropping his kids off at the mansion, where they would then enjoy Sasha’s birthday party alongside Shakira and her guests.

More photos that were released over the course of the day showed some of the prep that went into the birthday party event, including numerous workers that made their way in and out of the house as they got everything ready for the celebrations, which included the delivery of a birthday cake and the arrival of a team of entertainment for the children. The kids‘ grandparents, Joan Piqué and Monserrat Bernabéu, were also photographed outside of the mansion.

The party had various guests, including basketball player Kyle Kuric, his wife Taraneh Momeni, and their kids, Arshan and Arsalan, who are close in age to Milan and Sasha. Kuric and his wife are close friends with Shakira, and were spotted at her home a couple of weeks ago as she celebrated the success of her song with Bizarrap.