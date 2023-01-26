The Shakira experience: The Grammy Museum introduces the first exhibit dedicated to the Colombian artist

Shakira began her career over three decades ago. She has sold over 85 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, 12 Latin Grammys, multiple American Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards, to name a few.

The Colombian global sensation is the most-viewed Latin female artist, one of the top-10 artists of all time on YouTube with over 20 billion cumulative views, and the most-streamed female Latin artist on Spotify.

©GettyImages



Shakira performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Although she needs no introduction, she definitely deserves to be recognized. Therefore, the Grammy Museum will honor the singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, visual artist, philanthropist, and global icon, with the Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience.

Opening on Saturday, March 4, the exhibit will showcase Shakira’s enduring creative legacy while exploring the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón.

The 45-year-old mom of two is among the first Latin artists who began their career fusing elements thanks to her mixed ethnicity and multicultural roots. Shakira, who is Lebanese on her father’s side, included Arabic dancing and melodies in her songs alongside the mainstream pop-rock tune she grew up listening to.

©GettyImages



Colombian musician Shakira performs during the 2011 Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year honoring her at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on November 9, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shakira’s richly layered sonic universe allowed her to grow as a creator to the point other markets began getting intrigued. After achieving international crossover success, the star broke boundaries for Latin artists and is today the epitome of Hispanic artistry.

Visitors of the Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience would be able to appreciate and understand how she used these cultural elements to shape every aspect of her songs, music videos, performances, and world tours.

“Shakira is the rare superstar who has discovered a way to keep evolving as an artist while growing her expansive audience along with her,” said Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the GRAMMY Museum. “She’s a serious student of music, and the GRAMMY Museum is excited to offer a dynamic exhibit that reflects her intelligence and artistry.”

According to the Grammy Museum, the exhibit features interactives that provide fresh insights into her creative process.