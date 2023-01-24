Shakira secures three nominations to Premio Lo Nuestro as part of her triumphant music return

Shakira’s triumphant music return has placed her on top of the charts and secured her three nominations to Premio Lo Nuestro. The Colombian recording artist would compete during the 35th edition of the Latin music show in the categories of Female Pop Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year – Pop, and Song of the Year – Pop-Urban.

Although Sebastián Yatra leads the nominations this year, with ten mentions, closely followed by Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G, and Grupo Firme, with nine mentions each, Shakira is stealing all the spotlight with her most recent singles, “Te Felicito,” “Monotonía,” and the “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.”

©GettyImages



Colombian singer Shakira blows kisses as she arrives for the screening of the film “Elvis” during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2022.

The latter, although it is not nominated to a Premio Lo Nuestro because it was launched in 2023, placed the singer at the top of Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. In addition, the viral collaboration has become the Latin song with the most streams in a single day in 2023, breaking the record for most streams by a track on a given day in Spain and Colombia.

As of this writing, it is unknown if Shakira will attend the show; however, her fans and music critics believe she might be winning an award.

With the theme “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro,” the show is set to be broadcasted live on Thursday, February 23, starting at 7 PM ET on Univision.

One hundred ninety-two artists from various musical genres are nominated in 39 categories. Nominations for Premio Lo Nuestro are based on Uforia’s radio airplay during the eligibility period (which runs from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022). Streaming and evaluation by a committee of experts are also taken into account.

Voting will open on February 5, and fans can support their favorite artist through the PremioLoNuestro.com website.