Shakira salutes fans from balcony wearing jumper with lyrics to her controversial song about Piqué

“I feel humbled and grateful though I’m only one among millions of women out there who have so much to say and offer,“ the singer shared. ”Thanks for your loyalty.“

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Shakira continues to enjoy the worldwide success of her hit song with Bizarrap, recently breaking the record for monthly listeners by a Latin artist in Spotify history, surpassing Bad Bunny. The Colombian icon has made headlines for the many references to her controversial relationship with Gerard Piqué, and his new romance with girlfriend Clara Chía.

Fans of the singer have shared support for her amid the difficult divorce, and she has shown her appreciation even outside her home in Barcelona, where many have applauded her, shouting her name and even singing her song. Shakira was recently spotted saluting fans from her balcony, while wearing a white sweatshirt featuring lyrics from her song.

“Las mujeres no lloran, las mujeres facturan,” the sweatshirt reads, which means “Women don’t cry, women monetize.” The new merch also has Shakira’s face on display, and online users are already asking where to buy it. Shakira’s home in Barcelona used to be home to the former couple, located in an exclusive area, and connected to the property of Piqué’s parents, Joan and Montserrat.

Following Shakira’s appearance at her balcony on Saturday, the soccer star was photographed arriving on Sunday to celebrate the birthday of his 10-year-old son Milan. Piqué was seen driving his car with his son in the passenger seat, parking his car at his parents’ home for the celebration.

“I feel humbled and grateful though I’m only one among millions of women out there who have so much to say and offer. Women of all races, ages and conditions. Thanks for your loyalty and support,” the singer wrote on Twiter following the success of her new song.

