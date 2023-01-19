Shakira recreates a Bella Dose dance routine wearing a JLo-approved brand

Colombian superstar Shakira continues to make headlines with her record-breaking hit song BZRP Music Session #53 and the controversy of its lyrics, which clearly diss her ex and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chía.

The song and video, released in collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap (a.k.a. BZRP), gained much support and criticism and has gone viral. People are creating memes, and top celebrities and iconic artists and musicians such as Paquila la del Barrio have shared their reactions while fans and influencers from all over the world are taking to social to share comedic and fun clips or creative choreographed dances to the song.

Since the song launched, Shakira has been very active on social, thanking fans and resharing articles and reactions of solidarity. In her latest Instagram and TikTok, Shakira recreated a dance routine that Bella Dose, the first bilingual Latin girl-group, created to tribute the Colombian’s BZRP Music Session #53 song.

Shakira wore Koral x David Koma’s Laser Cut Crop Top during the video and we took notice. The piece was a part of a larger limited edition collection with London-based designer David Koma.

©KORAL



Shakira wore a Koral x David Koma’s Laser Cut Crop Top

This case is not the first time we have seen the brand KORAL worn by one of our favorite Latina celebs. Last year, recently married Jennifer Lopez was spotted out in New York City wearing a neutral-tone outfit by the brand.