Shakira recreates a Bella Dose dance routine wearing a JLo-approved brand

Colombian superstar Shakira continues to make headlines with her record-breaking hit song BZRP Music Session #53 and the controversy of its lyrics, which clearly diss her ex and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chía.
The song and video, released in collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap (a.k.a. BZRP), gained much support and criticism and has gone viral. People are creating memes, and top celebrities and iconic artists and musicians such as Paquila la del Barrio have shared their reactions while fans and influencers from all over the world are taking to social to share comedic and fun clips or creative choreographed dances to the song.
@shakira
Loving your creations! Found this one from @belladose and had to try it!♬ Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Bizarrap & Shakira
Since the song launched, Shakira has been very active on social, thanking fans and resharing articles and reactions of solidarity. In her latest Instagram and TikTok, Shakira recreated a dance routine that Bella Dose, the first bilingual Latin girl-group, created to tribute the Colombian’s BZRP Music Session #53 song.
Shakira wore Koral x David Koma’s Laser Cut Crop Top during the video and we took notice. The piece was a part of a larger limited edition collection with London-based designer David Koma.
Gerard Piqué keeps his word and arrives at the Kings League in a Twingo
Shakira is reportedly raising the wall that separates her home from her former mother-in-law’s property
This case is not the first time we have seen the brand KORAL worn by one of our favorite Latina celebs. Last year, recently married Jennifer Lopez was spotted out in New York City wearing a neutral-tone outfit by the brand.
JLo was seen in a full KORAL x David Koma ensemble that consisted of a Zelda Valo Hoodie and Florence Valo Sweatpants and accessorized her sporty look with a Dior Book Tote, Bottega Veneta gold tone gradient effect aviator shades and Jennifer Fisher silver thread hoop earrings.
The brand is so versatile that many of its pieces could work for various occasions, from going to the gym to running errands to sexy outfits for nights out with girls.