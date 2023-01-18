Shakira is reportedly raising the wall that separates her home from her former mother-in-law’s property

Shakira is reportedly protecting her privacy and raising the wall that separates her home from her former mother-in-law’s property, as informed by El Universal. The 45-year-old Colombian recording artist hired a company to bring to her Barcelona home a cement mixer to block some areas that might be connected.

According to Marca, there might be conflicts between the two parties after a witch mannequin was left on a terrace looking directly at her in-laws’ home.

Although many speculate that there is turmoil between Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s mom, Montserrat Bernabeu, she “liked” two posts referencing the breakup song on Twitter.

After the release of the singer’s latest viral diss track, “Session 53,” featuring Argentinian music producer Bizarrap, Bernabeu seemed to agree with a fan that wrote, “I’m sorry, but he destroyed his image himself, and he is the one to blame,” the tweet reads in Spanish. “He destroyed his career for thinking too much of himself and thinking everyone would be on his side,” adding that “he fell in love with someone else, but the way he acted was wrong.”

Shakira and Gerard Pique's mother Montserrat Bernabeu

Piqué’s mom also liked a tweet from Bizarrap, in which he announced the song’s release. BZRP’s tweet went viral in a few hours, with more than 700,000 likes, including one from Piqué‘s mother.

After fans of the athlete pointed out that his mom had taken Shakira’s side by liking the tweets, she decided to unlike the posts.

Undoubtedly, the viral collaboration has sparked something. The song even became the Latin song with the most streams in a single day in 2023, breaking the record for most streams by a track on a given day in Spain and Colombia.

With over 15 million streams, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” quickly skyrocketed as the top song in Spanish-speaking markets, including Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, and has made it to the top 10 in Switzerland (7), Luxembourg (5), and Malta (6).

Shakira and the retired Spanish soccer player went their separate ways in 2022 after 11 years together. Following the split, the 45-year-old artist returned to music with a volcano-strength force and dropped rocks left and right, including her most recent singles, “Te Felicito” and “Monotonía.”

Shakira doesn’t hold back in this new song, and social media can’t get enough of it. From memes to resharing the quotes, the Colombian use of words is clearly an unapologetic symbol for empowerment.