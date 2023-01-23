Shakira welcomes Gerard Piqué into her home to celebrate the birthday of their eldest son Milan

Shakira might be the number one artist on Spotify at the time of this article, but when it comes to her kids, she is a mom first. The Colombian singer put her differences with her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué, aside to reunite and celebrate the birthday of their eldest son Milan.

The “Session 53” singer and the retired soccer player reportedly gathered for his 10th birthday. According to the Spanish press, Shakira hosted a party with close friends and family members at her house.

On January 22, Piqué arrived at what used to be his home but entered the place through his parent’s house, who are Shakira’s neighbors and share common areas.

Over the weekend, the award-winning recording artist and global sensation greeted fans standing outside her property.

A group of people gathered across the street, blasting her new song featuring Bizarrap. Shakira stepped outside her balcony wearing a white beanie and a matching sweater that reads “Las mujeres facturan,” which loosely translates to “Women make money.”