Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Shakira, Emrata, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Coolidge, and more

It’s Friday, which means we have a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. These celebrities got creative on the app, gaining millions of views. Get ready to be entertained below.

1. Emily Ratajkowski

Emrata proves she “does her own stunts” at a jaw dropping photoshoot.

2. Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge makes her first TikTok with her Shotgun Wedding castmate Jennifer Lopez.

3. Shakira

Shakira encourages her fans to keep making dances to her record breaking song “Bzrp Music Session, Vol. 53”. This video has over 122.7 million views and the choreography was originally created by a fan.

4. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton makes a joke about the upcoming olympics.