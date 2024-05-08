Vin Diesel tributes his ‘first crush’ Rita Moreno in New York ceremony

Vin Diesel is tributing Rita Moreno, his co-star, first crush, and an overall Hollywood icon. Moreno was honored at the WNET Group’s 2024 gala, hosted this Tuesday in New York, where Diesel took the stage and shared how important Moreno has been for all New York City artists, especially those who don’t fit the mold.

Diesel shared a moving speech honoring Moreno and her work

“My dream as a kid growing up here in New York … my first crush … was Rita,” he said at the start of his speech, according to PEOPLE. “I had the incredible luxury of meeting one of my idols and from that moment on I thought the only human in the world that could play the most significant role to Dom Toretto would be Rita Moreno,” he said, referencing his character from the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Diesel shared that Moreno made it possible for artists who “looks like me” becoming famous and breaking boundaries. “You not only show up for family but you show up for people that make a difference in this world and that just by inviting me here validates my existence. I’m serious,” he continued. “I don’t have an Oscar, I don’t have an Emmy, I don’t have a Golden Globe, I don’t have a Tony but I got Rita Moreno.”

Moreno was emotional at the event, which featured tributes from some of her fellow collaborators and actors, including Lin Manuel Miranda, Xochitl Gomez, and more.

The gala was attended by all manner of artists, including Xochitl Gomez

Some of Rita Moreno’s achievements

Rita Moreno is one of the largest figures in Hollywood, establishing a legacy that has paved the way for thousands of artists of all backgrounds. Born in Puerto Rico and raised in New York, Moreno has discussed how difficult it was to break into the entertainment industry due to her heritage and her looks.

In the years since she began her work, she’s won the Oscar, the Emmy, the Tony, and the Grammy, the four most prestrigious awards in entertainment. She was also the first Latin American woman to win the Oscar for her performance in “West Side Story.”