Rita Moreno recalls the moment Lenny Kravitz ‘got on his knees’ to praise her

Rita Moreno is a luminary whose talents span decades. Moreno’s impact on the silver screen and stage is indelible. During the April 18 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the iconic actress and singer shared anecdotes that encapsulate the profound respect she commands within the industry.

Moreno shared with Jennifer Hudson her unexpected encounter with Lenny Kravitz at an Oscars party. The story unfolds as Moreno, accompanied by her daughter, courageously introduces herself to the legendary musician. “It was a moment I’ll never forget,” Moreno reminisced.

“I went to the the Vanity Fair party. I introduce myself, to people that I admire. You know, there’s somebody very famous, I don’t feel shy. I go over say ‘hello, I’m Rita Moreno. I love you,’” she explained. “So I said to my daughter ‘oh look, Lenny Kravitz, let’s go say hello.’ She says: ‘Do you know him?’ I said ‘no.’ But you know it’s a party and he was all alone,” Rita explained.

“So I went to him and I said, ‘Hello. I’m Rita Moreno.’ And at that point, you’re not gonna believe this. He fell to the floor and he got on his knees. And he just went on and on and on and on about how much he’s admired me all these years and all that kind of stuff. But you know, I nearly peed my britches,” she joked.

Rita Moreno is the first Latina to win an Oscar

Moreno won the Academy Award in 1962 for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “West Side Story,” which was released in 1961. Many moons later, she is the only Latina to be an EGOT winner—a rare accolade bestowed upon individuals who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Despite her fame and accomplishments, she remains grounded.

“I thought Judy Garland would win for a drama that she made,” Moreno told Hudson. “And I thought, well, I’ll be in the same category that makes me proud. I don’t know. Then they called my name. My mom was sitting in back of me and hugged me. You can see it on YouTube. Yes, you can see my mom hugging me,” she said, adding that she was so surprised that she couldn’t get any words out of her mouth. As of this writing, Rita Moreno is among the stars who have given the shortest speeches in Oscar’s history.

As the interview drew to a close, Jennifer Hudson presented Moreno with a Legend Award—a fitting tribute to a woman whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the fabric of American culture.