Latinas have significantly shaped various fields, including politics, entertainment, science, and arts. Their contributions have left an indelible mark on history, and their legacies continue to inspire generations. Each year, HOLA! USA honor these powerhouses that have made remarkable achievements in various domains, whether activists, artists, or athletes; their names carry the power to inspire and motivate.

For parents searching for meaningful and empowering names for their children, drawing inspiration from these iconic figures offers a beautiful way to honor heritage and celebrate resilience. Let us delve into a selection of baby names inspired by iconic Latinas, highlighting their accomplishments and the meanings behind their names..

©Getty Images



Frida Kahlo and Isabel Allende

Frida : Exuding strength, creativity, and passion, this name evokes the spirit of the incomparable artist Frida Kahlo . Known for her unapologetic self-expression and bold artistry, Frida Kahlo is an enduring symbol of resilience in the face of adversity.

: Exuding strength, creativity, and passion, this name evokes the spirit of the incomparable artist . Known for her unapologetic self-expression and bold artistry, Frida Kahlo is an enduring symbol of resilience in the face of adversity. Isabel: Inspired by Nobel laureate and author Isabel Allende, this name embodies creativity, wisdom, and storytelling. Isabel Allende is celebrated for her enchanting novels and profound insights into the human experience, which have captivated readers worldwide with her rich narratives and empowering female protagonists.



Celia : This name is inspired by the legendary Celia Cruz , known for her captivating performances and charismatic personality. The Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, was a timeless icon of Latin music who enthralled audiences around the world with her electrifying style and vibrant rhythms.

: This name is inspired by the legendary , known for her captivating performances and charismatic personality. The Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, was a timeless icon of Latin music who enthralled audiences around the world with her electrifying style and vibrant rhythms. Sonia : Paying homage to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor , this name represents intellect, determination, and justice. As the first Latina Supreme Court justice, Sonia Sotomayor has shattered barriers and inspired countless individuals with her remarkable journey and commitment to equality.

: Paying homage to Supreme Court Justice , this name represents intellect, determination, and justice. As the first Latina Supreme Court justice, Sonia Sotomayor has shattered barriers and inspired countless individuals with her remarkable journey and commitment to equality. Selena: Inspired by the beloved Selena Quintanilla, this name embodies talent, grace, and authenticity. Selena Quintanilla, often referred to as the Queen of Tejano music, enchanted audiences with her angelic voice and captivating stage presence, leaving an indelible legacy in the world of music.

©GettyImages



Celia Cruz, Sonia Sotomayor and Selena Quintanilla

Carmen: This name pays tribute to the legendary Carmen Miranda and captures the vivacity and exuberance of Brazilian culture. Carmen Miranda, known as the “Brazilian Bombshell,” charmed audiences with her flamboyant style and infectious energy, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment world.

This name pays tribute to the legendary and captures the vivacity and exuberance of Brazilian culture. Carmen Miranda, known as the “Brazilian Bombshell,” charmed audiences with her flamboyant style and infectious energy, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment world. María Elena: Evoking the resilience and courage of journalist María Elena Salinas , this name symbolizes truth, integrity, and perseverance. María Elena Salinas, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, broke barriers as one of the most prominent Latina voices in broadcast journalism, fearlessly covering critical issues and giving a voice to the voiceless.

Evoking the resilience and courage of journalist , this name symbolizes truth, integrity, and perseverance. María Elena Salinas, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, broke barriers as one of the most prominent Latina voices in broadcast journalism, fearlessly covering critical issues and giving a voice to the voiceless. Rita: This name reflects the elegance and resilience of EGOT winner Rita Moreno and carries a sense of timeless sophistication. Rita Moreno, a trailblazing actress, singer, and dancer, broke barriers for Latinas in Hollywood, paving the way for future generations with her unparalleled talent.

©Getty Images



Carmen Miranda, María Elena Salinas and Rita Moreno

Gloria: Named after Gloria Estefan , this moniker embodies warmth, strength, and optimism. As a Grammy-winning singer, Gloria Estefan transcended cultural boundaries with her empowering lyrics and infectious music.

Named after , this moniker embodies warmth, strength, and optimism. As a Grammy-winning singer, Gloria Estefan transcended cultural boundaries with her empowering lyrics and infectious music. Dolores: Inspired by Dolores Huerta, this name embodies activism, empowerment, and social justice. Dolores Huerta, a pioneering labor leader and civil rights activist, co-founded the United Farm Workers union and dedicated her life to advocating for the rights of farmworkers and marginalized communities.

©Getty Images



Gloria Estefan and Dolores Huerta

Ivy or Ivelisse : Inspired by Ivy Queen , this name evokes perseverance, fight, and triumph. The Puerto Rican singer, rapper, songwriter, and actress is considered one of the pioneers of the reggaeton genre, commonly referred to as the Queen of Reggaeton.



: Inspired by , this name evokes perseverance, fight, and triumph. The Puerto Rican singer, rapper, songwriter, and actress is considered one of the pioneers of the reggaeton genre, commonly referred to as the Queen of Reggaeton. Thalía : This name honors Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda , known simply as Thalía. She is the “Queen of Latin Pop” and one of the most successful and influential Mexican artists.



: This name honors , known simply as Thalía. She is the “Queen of Latin Pop” and one of the most successful and influential Mexican artists. Salma: Salma, which is derived from Arabic origins, is a name inspired by cultural pride, strength, and grace. It is worldwide known thanks to Salma Hayek. The Mexican-American actress, producer, and activist has made significant contributions to both the entertainment industry and various social causes.



©Getty Images



Ivy Queen, Thalia, Salma Hayek and Sofia Vergara

Sofia: A name of elegance, wisdom, and empowerment, Sofia is a name that exudes grace, intellect, and strength. Across various cultures and languages, Sofia holds a timeless charm; however, when considering iconic Latinas, Sofía Vergara stands out prominently. The Colombian-American actress, model, and entrepreneur has become a symbol of success and resilience in the entertainment industry.

