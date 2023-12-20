Baby Santa©GettyImages
From classic to unique: 2023 Most popular names in the United States

Some names have consistently been popular, while others come and go with the latest trends

By Shirley Gómez -New York

It’s always interesting to see what names are trending each year. With 2024 just around the corner, many expectant parents are already thinking about what to name their little ones. Some names have consistently been popular in the United States, while others come and go with the latest trends.

In this article, we will delve into the fascinating world of popular baby names in 2023. With a comprehensive list of classic, modern, and trendy names, this article is sure to pique the interest of anyone in search of a unique and meaningful name for their bundle of joy.

Parents cuddling with little baby at home©GettyImages
Whether you’re looking for a name that is easy to pronounce, has a special meaning, or is simply fun and catchy, there is no doubt that you will find something that resonates with you on this list.

The most popular baby girl names in 2023

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Sophia
  6. Isabella
  7. Ava
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Luna

The trendiest girls names in 2023

  1. Wrenlee
  2. Neriah
  3. Arlet
  4. Georgina
  5. Amiri
  6. Arleth
  7. Amayah
  8. Winona
  9. Love
  10. Inaya
  11. Isabela
  12. Jream
  13. Cielo
  14. Adalee
  15. Sol
  16. Wrenley
  17. Zhuri
  18. Scottie
  19. Carla
  20. Alora
The most popular baby boy names in 2023

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. James
  5. Elijah
  6. William
  7. Henry
  8. Lucas
  9. Benjamin
  10. Theodore

The trendiest boys names in 2023

  1. Dutton
  2. Kayce
  3. Chosen
  4. Khaza
  5. Eithan
  6. Waylen
  7. Asaiah
  8. Kaizen
  9. Zen
  10. Kylian
  11. Ezrah
  12. Eren
  13. Amiri
  14. Jrue
  15. Kolson
  16. Kanan
  17. Colter
  18. Teo
  19. Koa
  20. Zamir
