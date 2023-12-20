It’s always interesting to see what names are trending each year. With 2024 just around the corner, many expectant parents are already thinking about what to name their little ones. Some names have consistently been popular in the United States, while others come and go with the latest trends.

In this article, we will delve into the fascinating world of popular baby names in 2023. With a comprehensive list of classic, modern, and trendy names, this article is sure to pique the interest of anyone in search of a unique and meaningful name for their bundle of joy.

©GettyImages



From classic to unique: 2023 Most popular names in the United States

Whether you’re looking for a name that is easy to pronounce, has a special meaning, or is simply fun and catchy, there is no doubt that you will find something that resonates with you on this list.

The most popular baby girl names in 2023

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Isabella Ava Mia Evelyn Luna

The trendiest girls names in 2023

Wrenlee Neriah Arlet Georgina Amiri Arleth Amayah Winona Love Inaya Isabela Jream Cielo Adalee Sol Wrenley Zhuri Scottie Carla Alora

The most popular baby boy names in 2023

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah William Henry Lucas Benjamin Theodore

The trendiest boys names in 2023

Dutton Kayce Chosen Khaza Eithan Waylen Asaiah Kaizen Zen Kylian Ezrah Eren Amiri Jrue Kolson Kanan Colter Teo Koa Zamir