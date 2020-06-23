Khloé Kardashian gives a look at daughter True’s playroom and latest obsession

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson has a lot of new friends. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave her followers a look inside of the two-year-old’s playroom and it’s full of color and My Little Pony. Khloé filmed her and Tristan Thompson’s little girl as she played with her new toys. In the videos, posted on her Instagram stories, little True can’t stop laughing as she gets surprised when one of the ponies makes a sound. “It’s laughing,” she quipped.

©@khloekardashian



True Thompson adorably played with her My Little Pony toys

The fun didn’t stop there. True’s mommy panned the camera to another side of the room and showed off a number of My Little Pony toys stacked on her play Ice Cream shop. True’s playroom is a pretty pale pink, and it looks like she has various pony toys and food stations.

Loading the player...

Pink seems to be little True’s favorite color as her mommy surrounded her by a series of pink balloons and dressed her in pink dress on her birthday. Khloé and True have been having some quality mother-daughter time during the Coronavirus pandemic and True has been offering a friendly reminder to her mom’s followers.

Over the weekend, the Good American designer shared a picture of her baby girl standing in front of a cart that read, “Please Wash Your Hands.” True rocked a t-shirt by Scott Disick’s brand Talentless as she posed for the camera. “Tutu is reminding everyone to please wash your hands! Stay safe out there.”

©@khloekardashian



Khloé showed off True’s impressive playroom

In the comments, True’s auntie Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but react. “OMG,” she wrote. In April, in honor of her daughter’s 2nd birthday, the reality TV star gushed about her baby girl. “Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl. PS This new face she’s making makes me so happy!”