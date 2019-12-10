These were the most popular Hispanic baby names of 2019

As 2019 nears to an end, it’s always fun to reflect on some of the highlights that stood out. Among those are baby names! In case you’re wondering what the most popular Hispanic baby names of 2019 were, BabyCenter en Español shared the top ten boys and girls names of the year. For girls, there was a trend among nature-inspired names such as Luna, Florencia and Trinindad. As for boys, there was a preference for shorter versions of longer names such as Bastián (Sebastian) and Enzo (Lorenzo). Also in the list was Lucia - which Ricky Martin named his baby girl (above right) this year, and Santiago - just like Eva Longoria’s sweet little boy (above left).

©@mariolopez



Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney welcomed their third child, Santino Rafael, in the summer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child’s name, Archie Harrison, takes after the trend with Archie being short for Archibald. The royal couple welcomed their son on May 6 and surprised royal watchers with their choice of name as it’s uncommon within the royal family. At the time, a source revealed that the parents “simply liked the names.” His middle name, Harrison, means “son of Harry,” which for obvious reasons, couldn’t be more perfect.

Another famous baby born in 2019 is Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel’s baby girl, who was born on October 20. The longtime couple chose the unique name Atlas, which makes total sense with the actress’ passion for travel. “It’s just the perfect name; from that day, we knew it was going to be Atlas,” Michelle told Vogue magazine. “People would ask us, ‘Do you have a name?’ But we were keeping it hidden. I’m sorry to everybody that I lied to!”

©@shaymitchell



Shay Mitchell named her baby girl Atlas

Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney brought their third child into the world on July 8. The parents chose to name him Santino Rafael about which the T.V. host revealed to HOLA! USA: “We just wanted an Italian Catholic name.”

Curious about the most popular names? Below are the top ten boys and girls Hispanic names of 2019.

GIRLS:

Sofia

Isabella

Emma

Valentina

Victoria

Martina

Emilia

Luciana

Elena

Lucia

BOYS:

Mateo

Santiago

Matías

Sebastián

Benjamin

Thiago

Liam

Lucas

Nicolás

Martín

